Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Shares of Team stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Team has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.69.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.