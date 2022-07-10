Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Team stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Team has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Team by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Team by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

