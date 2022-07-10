TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target Lowered to €15.00 at Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €17.00 ($17.71) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.67) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

