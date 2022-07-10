Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.27) to €3.50 ($3.65) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.34.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

