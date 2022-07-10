Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $903.46.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $878.91. Tesla has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.