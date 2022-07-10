TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $122.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

