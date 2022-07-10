The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.36 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

