The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th. Warburg Research set a €13.90 ($14.48) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.96 ($14.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 12 month high of €15.72 ($16.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

