The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.50.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

About The Swatch Group (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

