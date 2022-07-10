Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $200,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

TMO opened at $553.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

