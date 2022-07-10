Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $1.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00135569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

