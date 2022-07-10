TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $325,684.80 and approximately $99,910.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00131811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 641,022,976 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

