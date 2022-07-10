Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00135113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

