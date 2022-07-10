Triad Investment Management Acquires 1,811 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.