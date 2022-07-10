Triad Investment Management Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,036.1% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $2,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $7,608,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 282,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.