Triad Investment Management Buys 1,137 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for about 2.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MMS opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

