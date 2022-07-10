Triad Investment Management Has $1.65 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment makes up 1.6% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.22% of SLR Investment worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.