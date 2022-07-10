Triad Investment Management Purchases 106 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

