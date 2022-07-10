Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,560 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 229.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

