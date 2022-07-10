Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,037 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

