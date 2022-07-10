Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

TCOM stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

