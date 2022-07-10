Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.
TCOM stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.