Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

