TTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. In the last week, TTC has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

