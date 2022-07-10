Tycoon (TYC) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $962,779.76 and $121,429.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,896.36 or 1.00010874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars.

