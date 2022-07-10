UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

AF opened at €1.17 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.44. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.26).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

