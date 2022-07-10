UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €69.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.88) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

G24 opened at €54.88 ($57.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($76.42).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

