Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $103,755.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

