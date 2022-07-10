Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.23. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

