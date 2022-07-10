United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.