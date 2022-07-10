United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $223,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

