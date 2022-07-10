Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NYSE:UNM opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unum Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

