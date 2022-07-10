Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,769,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Upstart by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Upstart by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

