USDJ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00131811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

