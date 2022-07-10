Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816,429 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.05% of Vale worth $52,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 96,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,282,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,649,696. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

