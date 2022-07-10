Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

