Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE VEEV opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 255.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

