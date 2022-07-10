Vega Protocol (VEGA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.39 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and $528,323.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00009400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,795.54 or 0.99997366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 21,685,657 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.