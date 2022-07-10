Verge Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00251291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002294 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,507,523,613 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

