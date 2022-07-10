Virginia National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.11.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.25. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

