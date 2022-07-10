Virginia National Bank Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.96.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

