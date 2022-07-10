Virginia National Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 576.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.