Virginia National Bank Purchases Shares of 20,434 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

