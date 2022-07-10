VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 490,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,612 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 232,879 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,222. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

