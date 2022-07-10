Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €134.46 ($140.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($125.58) and a 12 month high of €220.30 ($229.48).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

