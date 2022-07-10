vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -1.55. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

