Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($19.50) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 760 ($9.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2,451.61. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.50 ($8.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 871.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

