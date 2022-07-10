Waves Enterprise Tops One Day Volume of $840,066.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $840,066.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00133319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

