WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Has $142.95 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $142,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.