WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

