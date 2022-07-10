WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.