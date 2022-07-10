WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

